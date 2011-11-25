MUMBAI, Nov 25 Coffee prices in India were
down at this week's auction on lack of buying by exporters,
while local traders were selective in their purchases,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Arabica plantation C grade prices fell by 300 rupees per 50
kg whereas B grade remained unsold at this week's auction held
on Thursday, the statement said.
Arabica coffee offered for the sale was below average
quality and heavily discounted, it added.
Out of the total of 211,570 kgs offered for sale,
approximately 33,000 kgs were sold.
October coffee exports from India fell 20 percent on year to
19,195 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on
Nov 1.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
three buyers of Indian coffee.
===========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
===========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,850 - 14,050
A 14,250
C 10,300
BBB 5,950 - 7,000
ARABICA CHERRY
C 5,400
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,350
AB 5,525
AA 5,650
C 5,250
BBB 4,800 - 4,900
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)