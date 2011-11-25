MUMBAI, Nov 25 Coffee prices in India were down at this week's auction on lack of buying by exporters, while local traders were selective in their purchases, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.

Arabica plantation C grade prices fell by 300 rupees per 50 kg whereas B grade remained unsold at this week's auction held on Thursday, the statement said.

Arabica coffee offered for the sale was below average quality and heavily discounted, it added.

Out of the total of 211,570 kgs offered for sale, approximately 33,000 kgs were sold.

October coffee exports from India fell 20 percent on year to 19,195 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Nov 1.

India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. =========================================================== Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees

===========================================================

Grade Price range

=========================================================== New season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,850 - 14,050 A 14,250 C 10,300 BBB 5,950 - 7,000 ARABICA CHERRY C 5,400 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,350 AB 5,525 AA 5,650 C 5,250 BBB 4,800 - 4,900 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)