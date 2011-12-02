MUMBAI, Dec 2 Coffee prices in India were
steady to down at this week's auction on selective buying by
local traders and exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a
statement on Friday.
Arabica PB grade prices fell by 100 rupees per 50 Kg at this
week's auction held on Thursday, the statement said.
Local traders provided some support to arabica cherry PB and
C grade, whose prices remain stable, it added.
A small lot of arabic B grade was sold at last week's prices
where arabica C grade remained unsold.
Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes
in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee
Board said in a statement on Thursday.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
three buyers of Indian coffee.
===========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
===========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,750
A 14,250
B 13,700
BBB 5,625 - 7,350
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,500
AB 6,850
AA 6,925
BBB 4,800
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 10,250 - 10,600
C 7,250
BBB 4,700
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,550
AA 5,800
C 5,000
BBB 4,800
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)