MUMBAI, Dec 2 Coffee prices in India were steady to down at this week's auction on selective buying by local traders and exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Arabica PB grade prices fell by 100 rupees per 50 Kg at this week's auction held on Thursday, the statement said. Local traders provided some support to arabica cherry PB and C grade, whose prices remain stable, it added. A small lot of arabic B grade was sold at last week's prices where arabica C grade remained unsold. Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday. India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. =========================================================== Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees =========================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,750 A 14,250 B 13,700 BBB 5,625 - 7,350 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 6,500 AB 6,850 AA 6,925 BBB 4,800 ARABICA CHERRY PB 10,250 - 10,600 C 7,250 BBB 4,700 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,550 AA 5,800 C 5,000 BBB 4,800 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)