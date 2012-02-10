MUMBAI, Feb 10 The prices of new season Indian coffee were mixed at an auction during the week on selective buying by local traders, though exporters stayed away from the market, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. The prices of PB and C grade arabica plantation coffee offered for sale fell by 200 to 400 rupees per 50 kg compared with the previous auction. However, the price of A grade rose by 150 to 250 rupees per 50 kg and the prices of BBB grade rose by 300 to 500 rupees per 50 kg, the statement said. There was no New Season arabica cherry, robusta parchment and robusta cherry coffees offered for the sale, it added. Only 41,000 kg were sold out of the 203,027 kg on sale, it added. Coffee exports from India fell 7.5 percent to 79,021 tonnes in the October to January period of the current coffee year ending in September 2012, state-run Coffee Board said in a statement. India, the world fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 11,900 - 12,350 A 12,350 - 12,750 C 11,100 - 11,150 BBB 6,500 - 8,305 OLD SEASON (2010-12) CROP ARABIC PLANTATION PB 10,500 B 11,650 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 4,800 - 5,000 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,400 AB 5,500 AA 5,650 BBB 4,900 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)