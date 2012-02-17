MUMBAI, Feb 17 The prices of new season
Indian coffee fell at this week's auction on selective buying by
local traders and exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a
statement.
"Due to the continuous downward trend in Arabica coffee
price (globally), domestic trade continued to be selective and
purchased coffee only for their immediate requirement," the
statement said.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed at the lowest
level in 15 months on Thursday, dropping for the seventh
straight day.
Robusta parchment coffee received good support from
exporters and local traders, the statement said.
Arabica plantation PB, A and C grade prices fell by 200-400
rupees per 50 kg as against previous auction, while B grade
remained unsold at this week's auction, it added.
State-run Coffee Board has cut India's coffee output
forecast to 320,000 tonnes for the crop year to September, down
0.7 percent from an earlier projection, which could further dent
exports.
India, the fifth biggest producer globally, accounts for
less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
buyers of Indian coffee.
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
======================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 11,600 - 11,800
A 12,000
C 10,900
BBB 6,595 - 6,750
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,750 - 6,780
AB 7,100
AA 7,200
RKR 7,150
BBB 5,245 - 5,400
OLD SEASON (2010-12) CROP
ARABIC PLANTATION
PB 9,500 - 11,200
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
AA 7,050
RKR 7,000
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,400 - 5,465
AB 5,650 - 5,770
AA 5,840 - 5,190
C 5,200
BBB 5,000
B 11,650
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)