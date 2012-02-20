(Corrects Robusta Cherry AA offer price to 5,910 rupees from 5,190. Corrects old-season year to 2010-11. Deletes extraneous text at bottom of item.) MUMBAI, Feb 17 The prices of new season Indian coffee fell at this week's auction on selective buying by local traders and exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Due to the continuous downward trend in Arabica coffee price (globally), domestic trade continued to be selective and purchased coffee only for their immediate requirement," the statement said. Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed at the lowest level in 15 months on Thursday, dropping for the seventh straight day. Robusta parchment coffee received good support from exporters and local traders, the statement said. Arabica plantation PB, A and C grade prices fell by 200-400 rupees per 50 kg as against previous auction, while B grade remained unsold at this week's auction, it added. State-run Coffee Board has cut India's coffee output forecast to 320,000 tonnes for the crop year to September, down 0.7 percent from an earlier projection, which could further dent exports. India, the fifth biggest producer globally, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 11,600 - 11,800 A 12,000 C 10,900 BBB 6,595 - 6,750 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 6,750 - 6,780 AB 7,100 AA 7,200 RKR 7,150 BBB 5,245 - 5,400 OLD SEASON (2010-11) CROP ARABIC PLANTATION PB 9,500 - 11,200 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT AA 7,050 RKR 7,000 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,400 - 5,465 AB 5,650 - 5,770 AA 5,840 - 5,910 C 5,200 BBB 5,000 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)