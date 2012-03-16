MUMBAI, March 16 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on buying by exporters and local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said on Friday. "Robusta parchment coffees met with good support from the exporters as well as from the domestic traders," it said, adding the prices of robusta parchment PB and RKR grade were up 100-200 rupees per 50 kg from the previous week. The prices of arabica plantation, arabica cherry and robusta parchment BBB prices rose 200-400 rupees per 50 kg from the week-ago levels. Out of the total 174,728 kg offered for the sale, approximately 83,000 kg was sold, it added. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said early this month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, ermany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ===================================================== Grade Price range ======================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION MNEB 11,100 - 11,200 C 9,510 BBB 6,400 - 6,900 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,200 AB 7,800 AA 7,950 RKR 7,850 C 6,900 BBB 5,450 - 5,500 ARABIC CHERRY PB 8,750 - 9,400 A 9,500 AA 9,600 C 6,700 BBB 5,750 ROBUSTA CHERRY C 5,375 BBB 5,300 - 5,325 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)