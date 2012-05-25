MUMBAI, May 25 Coffee prices in India rose in the auction held on Thursday on strong demand from exporters and domestic roasters, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement issued on Friday. Arabica cherry and robusta parchment coffee received good support from exporters while local traders actively bought robusta cherry on offer, the statement said. The prices of robusta parchment coffee gained 350-650 per 50 kg compared with the previous week, it said. Of the total 246,242 kg offered for the sale, approximately 58,000 kg were sold at this week's auction. Coffee from the non-traditional Andhra Pradesh region offered by the Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local traders as sellers' price indication met buyer interest. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,500 AA 11,100 MNEB 10,900 - 11,000 B 10,050 BBB 6,000 - 7,500 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,100 - 9,150 AB 9,650 AA 9,800 RKR 9,750 C 8,500 ARABICA CHERRY AB 9,350 AA 9,350 - 9,750 C 6,625 BBB 5,950 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,600 - 6,650 AB 6,950 - 7,050 C 6,550 BBB 6,300 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)