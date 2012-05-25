MUMBAI, May 25 Coffee prices in India rose in
the auction held on Thursday on strong demand from exporters and
domestic roasters, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement
issued on Friday.
Arabica cherry and robusta parchment coffee received good
support from exporters while local traders actively bought
robusta cherry on offer, the statement said.
The prices of robusta parchment coffee gained 350-650 per 50
kg compared with the previous week, it said.
Of the total 246,242 kg offered for the sale, approximately
58,000 kg were sold at this week's auction.
Coffee from the non-traditional Andhra Pradesh region
offered by the Coffee Board received good support from exporters
and local traders as sellers' price indication met buyer
interest.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,500
AA 11,100
MNEB 10,900 - 11,000
B 10,050
BBB 6,000 - 7,500
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 9,100 - 9,150
AB 9,650
AA 9,800
RKR 9,750
C 8,500
ARABICA CHERRY
AB 9,350
AA 9,350 - 9,750
C 6,625
BBB 5,950
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,600 - 6,650
AB 6,950 - 7,050
C 6,550
BBB 6,300
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)