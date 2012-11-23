MUMBAI, Nov 23 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction on lack of buying by exporters and on selective purchases by local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Arabica plantation PB, A and AA grade prices fell by 100-450 per 50 kg as compared with the previous sale. Robusta parchment coffee on offer received no enquiry. Coffee at this time of the year is generally left over from the previous and usually fetches lower prices due to inferior quality. "Below average quality coffees were heavily discounted," the statement said. Coffee exports from India recovered 4 percent to 18,990 tonnes from October to Nov. 1, after falling 8.6 percent in the previous crop year. In value terms, coffee exports rose $56.48 million from $53.49 million during the same period. India, the world's fifth biggest coffee producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. =================================================== GRADE PRICES =================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION PB 8,995 A 8,550 - 8,580 AA 8,650 B 7,500 - 7,650 C 7,450 - 7,600 BBB 5,800 ARABICA CHERRY C 7,150 BBB 5,900 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,250 - 7,500 C 6,650 - 7,200 BBB 7,000 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)