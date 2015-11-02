* Stock falls as much as 15.5 pct from IPO price
* Valuation concerns weigh on market debut
* Analysts still see potential for cafe market in India
By Karen Rebelo and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Nov 2 Shares in Coffee Day Enterprises
, operator of India's biggest coffee chain, fell as
much as 15.5 percent on its debut on Monday, as investors
fretted over a generous price tag they said underestimated
concerns around its complex structure.
Apart from selling cappuccinos to office workers and India's
middle classes, the group also owns a logistics firm, a
brokerage, three luxury boutique resorts and has a stake in
software company MindTree Ltd.
Coffee Day, which runs the Cafe Coffee Day chain and faces
strong competition from a Starbucks joint venture,
raised 11.5 billion rupees ($175.75 million) in an initial
public offering that was twice subscribed, valuing the company
at around $1 billion.
It attracted cornerstone investors including Blackrock who
bought their shares at 322 rupees each, betting on tea-drinking
India's growing taste for coffee. That compares to an IPO price
of 328 rupees.
But traders and analysts said on Monday that concerns over a
lofty valuation were dampening market enthusiasm, along with the
fact that Coffee Day is using IPO proceeds to pay down debt.
"It can only be a long-term story, not a short-term story
because the valuation comfort is not there," said G.
Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund
advisory firm.
At the IPO, Coffee Day's enterprise value was around 25.6
times its core earnings, according to financial services company
India Infoline (IIFL) - despite the fact that it has posted
after-tax losses in the three previous fiscal years.
There are no obvious peers for Coffee Day in India. IIFL
said Jubilant Foodworks, which runs the Domino's Pizza
franchise in India, was trading at 40 times core earnings, but
the company generates a profit.
"It's being sold at a huge premium," said a fund manager who
was not authorised to talk to the media about the IPO.
"If you are a long-term investor there's no great hurry to
buy," he added.
Coffee Day shares were trading at 277.70 rupees as of 1205
India time (0635 GMT), down 15.3 percent from its IPO price. The
broader NSE index was down 0.8 percent.
The debut comes ahead of a listing by Interglobe Aviation,
parent company of the IndiGo airline, which last week raised
30.2 billion rupees in India's biggest IPO in nearly three
years.
Cafe Coffee Day has more than 1,500 outlets in India, having
expanded aggressively after opening its first shop in 1996 in
the tech hub of Bengaluru, previously known as Bangalore.
($1 = 65.4350 Indian rupees)
