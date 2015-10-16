MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd filled the orderbook for its up to 11.5 billion rupees ($177.05 million) initial public offering as of early afternoon, hours before the close of bookbuilding later on Friday.

The IPO from the operator of Cafe Coffee Day, India's biggest domestic coffee chain, would be the country's biggest listing since Bharti Infratel Ltd's $751 million IPO in December 2012.

Coffee Day Enterprises' IPO had received bids for 27.4 million shares, more than the 25.8 million shares on offer as of 1340 India time (0810 GMT), according to data from the exchanges.

A source had earlier confirmed to Reuters the IPO's book was filled. ($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Rafael Nam)