MUMBAI Jan 4 Coffee exports from India fell 10.07 percent to 58,115 tonnes in the first three months of the coffee year which ends in September 2012, according to information available on the state-run Coffee Board's website.

In value terms, exports were at $174.14 million from October to December, up from $153.35 million for the same period last year.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)