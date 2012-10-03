MUMBAI Oct 3 Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for arabica.

Coffee exports for the year to September 2012 fell to 321,084 tonnes from 351,350 a year earlier, the Coffee Board said in a statement.

In value terms, coffee exports fell by $955.88 million in the Oct-Sept period, down 7.6 percent on year.

Two consecutive years of high exports weighed on available stocks in the local market, traders said.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)