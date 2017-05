MUMBAI Jan 1 India's coffee exports in October-December fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 56,876 tonnes due to thin supplies, the state-run Coffee Board said on Thursday.

India, the world's sixth biggest coffee producer, exports three-quarters of its output.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of Indian coffee and usually pay a premium for it over global prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)