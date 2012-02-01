MUMBAI Feb 1 Coffee exports from India
fell 7.53 percent to 79,021 tonnes in the first four months of
the coffee year from October, the Coffee Board said in a
statement on Wednesday.
In value terms, coffee exports rose to $243.05 million
between October and January from $218.91 million a year ago.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
