MUMBAI Feb 1 Coffee exports from India fell 7.53 percent to 79,021 tonnes in the first four months of the coffee year from October, the Coffee Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

In value terms, coffee exports rose to $243.05 million between October and January from $218.91 million a year ago.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)