* Exports seen recovering as arrivals pick up - board source
* Decline as carry-over stocks almost exhausted
MUMBAI Feb 1 Coffee exports from India
fell 7.5 percent to 79,021 tonnes in October-January on lower
stocks and rising local demand. Arrivals from the new crop in
coming months are expected to stem the fall, though.
In value terms, the exports rose to $243.05 million from
$218.91 million a year ago, the Coffee Board said in a
statement.
"If we look at previous year's exports, it was huge.
Therefore, most of the stocks got exhausted, probably it may
pick up as new crop is coming in," said a source with the
state-run Coffee Board.
Due to high carry over stocks last year, India had shipped a
record 358,278 tonnes in the previous coffee year. But the stock
has exhausted now, traders said.
"Coffee has not yet come into the market. Robusta arrivals
will start in March," said Sahadev Balakrishna, partner at
grower and exporter Netraconda Estates.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
Demand for coffee has been growing at about 6 percent
annually for the past couple years in India, where a mushrooming
of trendy coffee shops are sustained by an expanding middle
class making a traditional shift from tea to coffee.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)