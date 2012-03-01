(Corrects headline to insert dropped word 'coffee')

MUMBAI, March 1 Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee.

The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the Board estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)