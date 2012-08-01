Aug 1 Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555 tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

In value terms, however, exports rose 3 percent to 42.25 billion rupees ($759.69 million) in the Oct-July period.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)