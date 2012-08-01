UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
Aug 1 Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555 tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Wednesday.
In value terms, however, exports rose 3 percent to 42.25 billion rupees ($759.69 million) in the Oct-July period.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp