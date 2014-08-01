MUMBAI Aug 1 India's coffee exports in October-July edged up 1.5 percent from a year ago to 263,379 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said on Friday, as a drop in Brazil's output boosted demand for the south Asian country's beans.

Italy, Germany, Belgium and Turkey were key buyers of Indian coffee, the Board said.

India, the world's sixth biggest coffee producer, exports three-quarters of its production. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)