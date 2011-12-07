* India's domestic coffee demand rising 6 pct per annum

* South Korea, Japan emerging markets for Indian coffee (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 Coffee exports from India, the world's sixth-biggest producer, were likely to fall some 15 percent in 2011/12, Coffee Board Chairman Jawaid Akhtar said on Wednesday, as a burgeoning Indian middle class expands domestic consumption.

Exports for the year ending March 31, 2012 were seen between 240,000-250,000 tonnes as against 294,000 tonnes a year ago, Akhtar said.

Demand for coffee has been growing at about 6 percent annually for the past couple years in India, where a mushrooming of trendy coffee shops are sustained by an expanding middle class making a traditional shift from tea to coffee.

In comparison, the annual global growth in coffee demand is about 2.4 percent.

Annual coffee consumption in Asia's third-largest economy is pegged at 105,000 tonnes. It is expected to produce 322,250 tonnes in 2011/12 against 302,200 tonnes in the previous year.

"Exports will fall due to negligible old stocks at the start of the new crop season in October," said Ramesh Rajah, President of the Coffee Exporters Association of India.

India accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but traditionally exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Germany, Russia and Belgium are the top four buyers of Indian coffee.

"Beans are the main export items to these countries other than Russia where mainly instant coffees are exported," he said.

India exports 70,000-80,000 tonnes of instant coffee.

Japan and South Korea are emerging export markets. "We have found lot of interest for the robusta variety in South Korea," Akhtar said.

Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam are waiting for London futures to rebound further, keeping differentials steady at between $10 and $40 to the March contract. Dealers had expected the differential to widen to at least $100 as the harvest progressed.

London robusta rebounded from an 11-month low hit in November, but gains were mostly driven by recent rallies in New York arabica as heavy rains drenched plantations in Colombia, the world's top producer of the high-quality variety. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)