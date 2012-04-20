MUMBAI, April 20 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction held on Thursday on strong demand from exporters as well as domestic traders, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. "Exporters were active on arabica plantation, arabica cherry and robusta parchment coffees on offer. Domestic trade were active on all varieties of coffees on offer," the statement said. Arabica plantation PB and A grade prices rose by 50-200 rupees per 50 kg, compared with the previous auction, while those of arabica cherry PB and C grade rose by 150-250 rupees. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said last month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's total production, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,100 - 10,325 A 10,500 - 10,700 B 10,000 - 10,100 C 9,650 - 9,750 BBB 6,550 - 7,600 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,750 - 7,770 AB 8,350 AA 8,500 RKR 8,400 C 7,300 BBB 5,550 - 5,775 ARABIC CHERRY PB 9,000 - 9,200 AB 9,000 AA 9,300 C 6,670 - 6,750 BBB 5,500 - 5,870 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,890 AB 6,100 - 6,185 AA 6,300 C 5,800 - 5,830 BBB 5,600 - 5,700 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)