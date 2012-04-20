MUMBAI, April 20 Coffee prices in India rose at
this week's auction held on Thursday on strong demand from
exporters as well as domestic traders, auctioneer J Thomas & Co
said in a statement on Friday.
"Exporters were active on arabica plantation, arabica cherry
and robusta parchment coffees on offer. Domestic trade were
active on all varieties of coffees on offer," the statement
said.
Arabica plantation PB and A grade prices rose by 50-200
rupees per 50 kg, compared with the previous auction, while
those of arabica cherry PB and C grade rose by 150-250 rupees.
Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049
tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October,
the state-run Coffee Board said last month.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's total production, but exports 70-80
percent of its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three
buyers of Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,100 - 10,325
A 10,500 - 10,700
B 10,000 - 10,100
C 9,650 - 9,750
BBB 6,550 - 7,600
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 7,750 - 7,770
AB 8,350
AA 8,500
RKR 8,400
C 7,300
BBB 5,550 - 5,775
ARABIC CHERRY
PB 9,000 - 9,200
AB 9,000
AA 9,300
C 6,670 - 6,750
BBB 5,500 - 5,870
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,890
AB 6,100 - 6,185
AA 6,300
C 5,800 - 5,830
BBB 5,600 - 5,700
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)