MUMBAI, April 27 Coffee prices in India rose on buying by exporters and local traders at the weekly auction, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Exporters were active on Arabica plantation and Arabica cherry grade on offer while Robusta cherry received strong support from domestic traders at Thursday's auction, the auctioneer said, helping the prices post their second straight weekly rise. Robusta parchment PB, AB and C grade prices rose by 100 - 150 rupees per 50 kg, while AA and RKR rose by 200 rupees per 50 kgs as against the previous week, the statement said. Out of the total 196,716 kg offered for the sale, only 82,375 kgs were sold at the auction. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said last month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's total production, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION A 10,700 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,900 AB 8,500 AA 8,700 RKR 8,650 C 7,400 BBB 5,650 - 5,900 ARABICA CHERRY AA 9,350 C 6,600 - 6,650 BBB 5,600 - 5,750 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,150 AB 6,250 C 5,950 BBB 5,800 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)