MUMBAI, April 27 Coffee prices in India rose on
buying by exporters and local traders at the weekly auction,
auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Exporters were active on Arabica plantation and Arabica
cherry grade on offer while Robusta cherry received strong
support from domestic traders at Thursday's auction, the
auctioneer said, helping the prices post their second straight
weekly rise.
Robusta parchment PB, AB and C grade prices rose by 100 -
150 rupees per 50 kg, while AA and RKR rose by 200 rupees per 50
kgs as against the previous week, the statement said.
Out of the total 196,716 kg offered for the sale, only
82,375 kgs were sold at the auction.
Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049
tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October,
the state-run Coffee Board said last month.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's total production, but exports 70-80
percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
three buyers of Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
A 10,700
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 7,900
AB 8,500
AA 8,700
RKR 8,650
C 7,400
BBB 5,650 - 5,900
ARABICA CHERRY
AA 9,350
C 6,600 - 6,650
BBB 5,600 - 5,750
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,150
AB 6,250
C 5,950
BBB 5,800
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)