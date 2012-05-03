MUMBAI May 3 Indian coffee exports dropped 2
percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of
the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee
Board said.
However, in value terms, coffee exports during the period
rose $586 million compared with $573 million a year earlier.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the Board estimates.
