MUMBAI May 3 Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.

However, in value terms, coffee exports during the period rose $586 million compared with $573 million a year earlier.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee.

The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the Board estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)