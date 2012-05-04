MUMBAI May 4 Coffee prices in India were mixed on selective buying by exporters at this week's auction held on Thursday, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.

"Exporters were active only on robusta parchment coffees on offer. There was no enquiry for arabica plantation and arabica cherry coffees from the exporters," the statement said.

Local traders were active on some varieties of arabica plantation and arabica cherry.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee.

Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.

The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the Board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop

ARABICA PLANTATION

A 11,100

C 9,500

BBB 7,800 - 7,865

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT

PB 7,750 - 7,900

AB 8,500

AA 8,635

RKR 8,550

C 7,400

BBB 5,850

ARABICA CHERRY

PB 8,850 - 9,050

AA 9,300

C 6,600

BBB 5,800

ROBUSTA CHERRY

PB 6,150

AB 6,425

AA 6,550 - 6,685

C 5,900

BBB 5,800 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)