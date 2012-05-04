MUMBAI May 4 Coffee prices in India were mixed
on selective buying by exporters at this week's auction held on
Thursday, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on
Friday.
"Exporters were active only on robusta parchment coffees on
offer. There was no enquiry for arabica plantation and arabica
cherry coffees from the exporters," the statement said.
Local traders were active on some varieties of arabica
plantation and arabica cherry.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for
the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the Board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
A 11,100
C 9,500
BBB 7,800 - 7,865
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 7,750 - 7,900
AB 8,500
AA 8,635
RKR 8,550
C 7,400
BBB 5,850
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,850 - 9,050
AA 9,300
C 6,600
BBB 5,800
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,150
AB 6,425
AA 6,550 - 6,685
C 5,900
BBB 5,800
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)