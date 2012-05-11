MUMBAI May 11 Coffee prices in India rose at
this week's auction on good buying by local traders though
exporters were active on certain varieties only, auctioneer J
Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Domestic traders were bullish on arabica cherry and robusta
cherry on offer at the auction held on Thursday, the statement
said.
The prices of arabica cherry PB and AA grade prices were
higher by 50-150 rupees per 50 kg, it added.
Out of the total 181,161 kg offered for the sale only 71,000
kgs were sold.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the Board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,500 - 10,550
A 10,650 - 10,800
C 9,600
BBB 6,250 - 6,850
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 8,100 - 8,150
AB 8,750
RKR 8,850
C 7,600 - 7,650
BBB 6,100 - 6,150
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,850 - 9,150
AB 9,250
AA 9,350
C 6,600
BBB 5,700 - 5,850
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,250 - 6,300
AB 6,450 - 6,550
AA 6,750
C 6,050 - 6,100
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)