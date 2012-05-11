MUMBAI May 11 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on good buying by local traders though exporters were active on certain varieties only, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.

Domestic traders were bullish on arabica cherry and robusta cherry on offer at the auction held on Thursday, the statement said.

The prices of arabica cherry PB and AA grade prices were higher by 50-150 rupees per 50 kg, it added.

Out of the total 181,161 kg offered for the sale only 71,000 kgs were sold.

Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.

The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the Board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range =========================================================

New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,500 - 10,550 A 10,650 - 10,800 C 9,600 BBB 6,250 - 6,850

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 8,100 - 8,150 AB 8,750 RKR 8,850 C 7,600 - 7,650 BBB 6,100 - 6,150

ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,850 - 9,150 AB 9,250 AA 9,350 C 6,600 BBB 5,700 - 5,850

ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,250 - 6,300 AB 6,450 - 6,550 AA 6,750 C 6,050 - 6,100 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)