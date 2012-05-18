MUMBAI, May 18 Coffee prices in India rose in
the auction held on Thursday on strong demand from exporters and
local traders, while a few varieties saw selective trade,
auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Robusta parchment coffee was in much demand from exporters
while robusta cherry variety was bought by roasters, the
statement said.
Arabica cherry rose by 50 rupees per 50 kg as compared to
the previous week, while arabica plantation remained almost
steady due to selective trade by domestic buyers.
The prices of robusta parchment coffee rose by 400-520
rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction, whereas
robusta cherry rose by 450-550 rupees per 50 kg, it added.
Out of the total 216,808 kg offered for the sale around
119,000 kgs were sold.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the Board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,500
B 10,150
C 9,500 - 9,550
BBB 7,450 - 7,925
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 8,500 - 8,550
AB 9,270
AA 9,450
RKR 9,350
C 8,000 - 8,100
BBB 6,100 - 6,150
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,900
A 9,350
AA 9,400
C 6,650 - 7,050
BBB 5,700 - 6,150
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,600 - 6,750
AB 6,700 - 7,030
AA 7,230 - 7,255
C 6,225 - 6,600
BBB 6,150 - 6,435
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)