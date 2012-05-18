MUMBAI, May 18 Coffee prices in India rose in the auction held on Thursday on strong demand from exporters and local traders, while a few varieties saw selective trade, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Robusta parchment coffee was in much demand from exporters while robusta cherry variety was bought by roasters, the statement said. Arabica cherry rose by 50 rupees per 50 kg as compared to the previous week, while arabica plantation remained almost steady due to selective trade by domestic buyers. The prices of robusta parchment coffee rose by 400-520 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction, whereas robusta cherry rose by 450-550 rupees per 50 kg, it added. Out of the total 216,808 kg offered for the sale around 119,000 kgs were sold. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the Board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,500 B 10,150 C 9,500 - 9,550 BBB 7,450 - 7,925 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 8,500 - 8,550 AB 9,270 AA 9,450 RKR 9,350 C 8,000 - 8,100 BBB 6,100 - 6,150 ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,900 A 9,350 AA 9,400 C 6,650 - 7,050 BBB 5,700 - 6,150 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,600 - 6,750 AB 6,700 - 7,030 AA 7,230 - 7,255 C 6,225 - 6,600 BBB 6,150 - 6,435 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)