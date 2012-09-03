MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238 tonnes in the eleven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Monday.

In value terms, exports fell to $910.80 million in the Oct-Aug period from $963.31 million in the year earlier period.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee.

