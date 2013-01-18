MUMBAI, Jan 18 New season arabica plantation coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on good demand from roasters and local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement. Arabica plantation price rose by 200 to 500 rupees per 50 kg as compared with the previous auction, the statement said. There was no new season arabica cherry, robusta parchment and robusta cherry coffees on offer, it added. Out of the total 134,137 kgs offered for sale, around 74,000 kgs were sold at the auction. India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ======================================================== New Season (2012-13) Arabica plantation PB 9,000 - 9,050 A 9,300 - 9,350 AA 9,400 B 8,800 - 8,850 C 7,700 - 7,775 BBB 6,750 - 7,250 (OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP) Arabica Plantation PB 9,100 - 9,235 A 8,400 AA 8,700 - 8,850 B 7,500 - 7,800 C 7,200 Arabica Cherry PB 7,900 - 7,970 A 8,600 C 6,750 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,900 C 7,100 Robusta Cherry PB 7,200 AB 7,250 - 7,700 A 7,310 - 7,700 ================================================= (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)