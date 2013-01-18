MUMBAI, Jan 18 New season arabica plantation
coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on good
demand from roasters and local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas &
Co. said in a statement.
Arabica plantation price rose by 200 to 500 rupees per 50 kg
as compared with the previous auction, the statement said.
There was no new season arabica cherry, robusta parchment
and robusta cherry coffees on offer, it added.
Out of the total 134,137 kgs offered for sale, around 74,000
kgs were sold at the auction.
India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee
output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September
2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
New Season (2012-13)
Arabica plantation
PB 9,000 - 9,050
A 9,300 - 9,350
AA 9,400
B 8,800 - 8,850
C 7,700 - 7,775
BBB 6,750 - 7,250
(OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP)
Arabica Plantation
PB 9,100 - 9,235
A 8,400
AA 8,700 - 8,850
B 7,500 - 7,800
C 7,200
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,900 - 7,970
A 8,600
C 6,750
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 7,900
C 7,100
Robusta Cherry
PB 7,200
AB 7,250 - 7,700
A 7,310 - 7,700
=================================================
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)