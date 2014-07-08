MUMBAI, July 8 India's coffee production in 2014/15 could rise 13.2 percent from a year ago to 344,750 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said in its post-blossom estimate, although it warned the arabica crop had been hit by a heavy infestation of white stem borers due to a prolonged dry spell.

India, the world's sixth biggest coffee producer, is likely to produce 105,500 tonnes of arabica and 239,250 tonnes of robusta in the 2014/15 year starting Oct. 1, the Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Board, however, said the forecast was made immediately after the blossom period and "after the blossom showers, coffee areas witnessed an abnormally long dry period" that has been hurting both arabica and robusta.

Southern Karnataka state's Kodagu and Chikmagalur districts, which account for two-thirds of India's total coffee production, have so far received half the usual rainfall since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Industry officials have warned that if the dry spell continues and the pest continues to spread, India's coffee crop could fall to its lowest in 17 years when the harvest starts in October, pushing up global prices that are already rallying due to a drought in top exporter Brazil.

The Board revised down its production estimate for the current year ending on Sept. 30 by 2.2 percent to 304,500 tonnes.

India exports three-quarters of its production. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)