MUMBAI India, the world's sixth largest coffee producer, is likely to harvest 320,000 tonnes of beans in 2016/17, down 8 percent from a year ago due to poor rainfall and higher temperatures, the state-run Coffee Board said.

The country is likely to produce 100,000 tonnes of arabica and 220,000 tonnes of robusta in the 2016/17 marketing year that starts on Oct. 1, the Board said in a statement on Friday.

India exports three-quarters of its production. Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of India's crop.

The country is estimated to have produced 348,000 tonnes coffee in the current year, it said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)