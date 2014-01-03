MUMBAI Jan 3 Coffee output in India may fall
10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October
2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the
major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said on Friday
in its post-monsoon crop forecast.
State-wise decline is seen mainly in Karnataka, where output
may fall 12.6 percent, while Kerala's may drop by 4.64 percent,
the board said.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
