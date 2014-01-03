MUMBAI Jan 3 Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said on Friday in its post-monsoon crop forecast.

State-wise decline is seen mainly in Karnataka, where output may fall 12.6 percent, while Kerala's may drop by 4.64 percent, the board said.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)