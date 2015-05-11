MUMBAI May 11 India's arabica coffee output in 2015/16 could rise by around a fifth to 108,000 tonnes as higher-than-normal rainfall since March has helped berries grow vigorously and kept down pests such as the white stem borer, industry officials said.

India is the world's sixth-biggest coffee producer, although well behind leaders Brazil and Vietnam. Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of India's crop, prepared to pay a premium over global prices.

The prospect of higher production may add to downward pressure on global markets, hit by weakness in the real, the currency of top producer Brazil.

"Recent showers helped both arabica and robusta. Arabica output could rise by 20 percent in 2015/16," Ramesh Rajah, president of the Coffee Exporters' Association of India, told Reuters.

In the current year ending Sept. 30, arabica output was estimated at 90,000 tonnes, Rajah said, down 12 percent from a year before as a prolonged dry spell last year caused heavy infestation of white stem borers.

This year, rainfall in the past three months has damaged winter-sown crops such as wheat, chickpea and rapeseed but has been a boon to coffee farmers.

The main coffee-growing region of the southern state of Karnataka has received 88 percent more rainfall than normal since the start of March, data from the weather department showed.

"White stem borer last year contributed to reducing arabica yields. I hope this year it may not be a problem, as so far rainfall is good," said Anil Kumar Bhandari, a member of the state-run Coffee Board and a large planter.

"Showers over periodic intervals since March were ideal for coffee cultivation. It is helping the formation of berries and allowing farmers to apply fertiliser. In monsoon months it is difficult to apply fertiliser," Bhandari said.

Production of robusta, which accounts for the bulk of coffee produced in India, is likely to remain at this year's level, even though next year is an "off-year" in its biennial cycle when yields normally drop, a leading coffee exporter said.

India is likely to have produced 331,000 tonnes coffee in the current year, including 231,400 tonnes of robusta and almost 100,000 tonnes of arabica, according to Coffee Board estimates.

India exports three-quarters of its coffee production.

The Coffee Board will produce its first production forecasts for 2015/16 in the next few weeks, said D R Babu Reddy, an agricultural economist at the Board, adding that the "climate is favourable for higher production". (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alan Raybould)