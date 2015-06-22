MUMBAI, June 22 India, the world's sixth biggest coffee producer, is likely to produce a record 355,600 tonnes of beans in 2015/16, up nearly 9 percent from last year on good pre-monsoon showers in growing areas, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement.

The prospect of higher production may add to downward pressure on global markets, hit by weakness in the real, the currency of top producer Brazil.

India is likely to produce 110,300 tonnes of arabica and 245,300 tonnes of robusta in the 2015/16 marketing year starting from Oct. 1, the Board said on Monday.

India exports three-quarters of its production.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of India's crop. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)