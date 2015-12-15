MUMBAI Dec 15 India, the world's sixth biggest coffee producer, is likely to harvest a record 350,000 tonnes of beans in 2015/16, although down 1.6 percent from the previous estimate as heavy rains during harvesting hit arabica, the state-run Coffee Board said.

The production would be 7 percent higher than last year's 327,000 tonnes due to ample rainfall in coffee growing regions, it said.

The country is likely to produce 107,800 tonnes of arabica and 242,200 tonnes of robusta in the 2015/16 marketing year that started Oct. 1, the Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

India exports three-quarters of its production. Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of India's crop. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)