Feb 14 State-run Coffee Board has cut India's coffee output forecast to 320,000 tonnes for the crop year to September, down 0.7 percent from an earlier projection, which could further dent exports.

The board said output from the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala, which together contribute about 90 percent of the country's coffee production, would likely be lower than expected.

Unseasonal rains in the growing regions have hurt the crop, traders said.

Coffee exports fell 4.56 percent to 90,751 tonnes between October and Feb. 10, data from the board showed.

India produced 302,000 tonnes of coffee in the previous crop year and the board initially forecast output to reach 322,250 tonnes this year.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)