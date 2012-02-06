MUMBAI, Feb 6 The prices of new season
Indian coffee continued to decline, falling for the third
straight auction, on limited buying by exporters and domestic
traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
The prices of all grades of arabica plantation coffee
offered for sale fell by 300 to 1,000 rupees per 50 kg compared
with the previous auction, the statement said.
Only 114,000 kg were sold out of the 235,253 kg on sale, it
added.
Coffee exports from India fell 7.5 percent to 79,021 tonnes
in the October to January period of the current coffee year
ending in September 2012, state-run Coffee Board said in a
statement.
India, the world fifth biggest producer, accounts for less
than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
buyers of Indian coffee.
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
======================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,100 - 12,550
A 12,200 - 12,520
B 12,100 - 12,200
C 11,500
BBB 6,000 - 8,100
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)