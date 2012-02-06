MUMBAI, Feb 6 The prices of new season Indian coffee continued to decline, falling for the third straight auction, on limited buying by exporters and domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. The prices of all grades of arabica plantation coffee offered for sale fell by 300 to 1,000 rupees per 50 kg compared with the previous auction, the statement said. Only 114,000 kg were sold out of the 235,253 kg on sale, it added. Coffee exports from India fell 7.5 percent to 79,021 tonnes in the October to January period of the current coffee year ending in September 2012, state-run Coffee Board said in a statement. India, the world fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,100 - 12,550 A 12,200 - 12,520 B 12,100 - 12,200 C 11,500 BBB 6,000 - 8,100 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)