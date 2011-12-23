MUMBAI Dec 23 The price of coffee from India's new season crop fell at Thursday's auction due to limited buying by exporters on a sharp decline in overseas prices, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said on Friday.

On Wednesday, arabica coffee futures on ICE fell 4.95 cents or 2.2 percent to close at at $2.1800 a lb, the lowest settlement since Dec. 16, 2010.

"Due to fluctuation in the international coffee price, buyers purchased only for their immediate requirement," the auctioneer said.

Out of the total 205,864 kg offered for sale only 78,000 kg was sold.

Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee Board said on Thursday.

India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for just less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee production. It exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee.

========================================================= Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees =========================================================

Grade Price range

=========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 13,300 A 13,450 - 13,650 B 13,200 - 13,300 C 12,500 BBB 7,150

Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,250 - 12,290 BBB 6,000 - 6,075

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 4,900 ARABICA CHERRY PB 10,100 - 10,200 AB 10,600 AA 11,000 C 7,425

ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,400 - 5,450 A 5,600 - 5,650 AA 5,700 C 5,300 BBB 4,600 - 4,850 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)