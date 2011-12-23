MUMBAI Dec 23 The price of coffee from
India's new season crop fell at Thursday's auction due to
limited buying by exporters on a sharp decline in overseas
prices, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said on Friday.
On Wednesday, arabica coffee futures on ICE fell 4.95
cents or 2.2 percent to close at at $2.1800 a lb, the lowest
settlement since Dec. 16, 2010.
"Due to fluctuation in the international coffee price,
buyers purchased only for their immediate requirement," the
auctioneer said.
Out of the total 205,864 kg offered for sale only 78,000 kg
was sold.
Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes
in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee
Board said on Thursday.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
just less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee production. It
exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany
are the top buyers of Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
=========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 13,300
A 13,450 - 13,650
B 13,200 - 13,300
C 12,500
BBB 7,150
Previous season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,250 - 12,290
BBB 6,000 - 6,075
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 4,900
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 10,100 - 10,200
AB 10,600
AA 11,000
C 7,425
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,400 - 5,450
A 5,600 - 5,650
AA 5,700
C 5,300
BBB 4,600 - 4,850
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)