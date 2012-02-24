Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian coffee fell at this week's auction on selective buying by local traders and exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
Exporters and local traders both preferred robusta parchment coffee.
Arabica plantation PB and A grade coffee fell by 400 rupees per 50 kg from the prices at the previous auction,the statement said.
Arabica cherry coffee remained unsold as sellers were expecting higher prices, the auctioneer said.
Out of the total 152,771 kg offered for the sale, only 52,000 kg were sold at the auction held of Thursday.
State-run Coffee Board has cut India's coffee output forecast to 320,000 tonnes for the crop year to September, down 0.7 percent from an earlier projection, which could further dent exports.
India, the fifth biggest producer globally, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee.
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
======================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 11,200 - 11,800
A 11,600
B 11,250
C - -
BBB 6,300 - 6,750
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 5,500
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,750
AB 7,100
AA 7,200
RKR 7,150
C 6,450
BBB 5,300 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
