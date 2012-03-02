MUMBAI, March 2 Indian coffee prices rose at this week's auction on good demand from exporters due to firmness in the overseas market, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Robusta parchment coffees on offer met with good support from the exporters," the statement said. Prices of robusta parchment PB, AB abd C grade were up by 50-200 rupees per 50 kg as against last week's auction,it added. Arabica plantation and Arabica Cherry BBB prices also rose by 325-500 rupees per 50 kg. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ====================================================== Grade Price range ======================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 11,200 - 11,550 A --- B 11,300 C 10,350 - 10,600 BBB 6,750 - 7,265 ARABICA CHERRY BBB 5,700 - 5,825 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 6,800 AB 7,275 - 7,305 AA - RKR - C 6,650 BBB - (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)