MUMBAI, March 2 Indian coffee prices rose
at this week's auction on good demand from exporters due to
firmness in the overseas market, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said
in a statement.
"Robusta parchment coffees on offer met with good support
from the exporters," the statement said.
Prices of robusta parchment PB, AB abd C grade were up by
50-200 rupees per 50 kg as against last week's auction,it added.
Arabica plantation and Arabica Cherry BBB prices also rose
by 325-500 rupees per 50 kg.
Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049
tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October,
the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
======================================================
Grade Price range
=======================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 11,200 - 11,550
A ---
B 11,300
C 10,350 - 10,600
BBB 6,750 - 7,265
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 5,700 - 5,825
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,800
AB 7,275 - 7,305
AA -
RKR -
C 6,650
BBB -
