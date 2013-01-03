By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 3 The coldest weather in northern
India for at least 44 years has killed more than 100 homeless
people, an aid group said on Thursday.
The capital New Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 9.8
Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday - the lowest since records
began in 1969. Fog forced cancellation of flights and trains.
Anti-poverty charity ActionAid said it knew of 107 people
who had died in northern states because of cold and blamed state
authorities for not providing shelters despite instructions from
the Supreme Court.
"Over 100,000 homeless people in Delhi alone are exposed to
intense cold weather. Over 100 people have died in Uttar Pradesh
and a few people in Rajasthan," said Sandeep Chachra, who works
for the charity and reports to the Supreme Court.
Ambika Chaudhury, a minister in Uttar Pradesh, accepted
there had been deaths due to cold, as well as malnutrition, but
that their causes had yet to be officially confirmed.
Relief Commissioner L Venkateshwarlu, who oversees
compensation to victims' families in the state, said no deaths
had been certified as due to cold this winter and that
post-mortums would take a long time.
Winters in northern India have become colder in recent
years, said Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, a scientist at the
Meteorological Department. He blamed pollution from
industrialization and changing crop planting patterns.
"We cannot stop change in weather, but are trying to monitor
and adapt airport, railway services accordingly," he said.
The Supreme Court told state governments to provide winter
shelter for homeless people, but compliance was low and many
people sleep on pavements, Chachra said. In the winter it is
common to see entire families sleeping outside in New Delhi.
Weather officials said temperatures are expected to stay low
over the next few days.
