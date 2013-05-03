MUMBAI May 3 Indian soyoil futures erased early losses to end higher on Friday on a weak rupee and good demand in spot markets, while soybeans rose on thin supplies and gains in the U.S. market.

* Rapeseed eased due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key June soyoil contract ended up 0.61 percent at 689.4 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key June soybean contract rose 1.83 percent to 3,866.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.09 percent to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.45 rupee to 735.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 35 rupees to 4,006 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended steady at 3,400 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in a week on sluggish demand from bulk consumers amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing.

* The key June contract closed down 0.12 percent at 2,957 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,949 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,041 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering after hitting a contract low in the previous session, while some export demand also supported the upside.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery closed 0.87 percent higher at 13,035 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,825 rupees on Thursday.

* Spot jeera rose 27 rupees to 13,418 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged higher due to lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala and on thin stocks, though subdued exports and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The key May contract closed 0.14 percent higher at 35,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper slipped 92 rupees to 35,600 rupees at Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended steady as lower-level buying offset higher carry-forward stocks and rising supplies from new season crop.

* The key May contract finished 0.06 percent up at 6,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 57 rupees to 6,275 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)