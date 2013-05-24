MUMBAI May 24 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday as prospects of a timely arrival of the monsoon brightened in the absence of any abnormalities in the weather system, while soyoil rose on a weak rupee.

* India's southwest monsoon rains, vital for the farm-dependent economy, are forecast to arrive on the Kerala coast around June 3, give or take four days, a time-frame treated as normal.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.1 percent at 3,833 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed June contract fell 0.51 percent to 3,495 rupees per 100 kg, while June soyoil contract ended up 0.25 percent at 705.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean was down 4 rupees at 3,979 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up about 1.5 rupees at 728.10 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,525 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell, extending losses from the previous session, due to higher supplies and weak demand despite the summer season, which usually helps sugar sales.

* The key June contract closed down 1.15 percent at 3,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,069 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana extended losses to hit a contract low as wedding season demand was lower than expectations amid continuous supplies from the new season crop.

* The June contract finished down 1.5 percent at 3,301 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,289 rupees.

* Spot chana fell 21 rupees to 3,329 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures also hit a contract low on weak demand from stockists and on hopes higher prices would prompt farmers to increase acreage under the crop.

* The June guar seed contract ended down 1.31 percent at 9,020 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 8,970 rupees.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures dropped on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, though depleting supplies limited the downside.

* The key June turmeric contract dropped 2 percent to 5,924 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 65 rupees to 6,033 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as thin daily supplies and hopes of an improvement in overseas demand offset higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery closed down 0.09 percent at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged down 17 rupees to 13,606 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)