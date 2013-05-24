MUMBAI May 24 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday as prospects of a timely arrival of the monsoon
brightened in the absence of any abnormalities in the weather
system, while soyoil rose on a weak rupee.
* India's southwest monsoon rains, vital for the
farm-dependent economy, are forecast to arrive on the Kerala
coast around June 3, give or take four days, a time-frame
treated as normal.
* The key June soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.1 percent at
3,833 rupees per 100 kg.
* The rapeseed June contract fell 0.51 percent to
3,495 rupees per 100 kg, while June soyoil contract
ended up 0.25 percent at 705.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean was
down 4 rupees at 3,979 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up
about 1.5 rupees at 728.10 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,525 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell, extending losses from the
previous session, due to higher supplies and weak demand despite
the summer season, which usually helps sugar sales.
* The key June contract closed down 1.15 percent at
3,020 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,069 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana extended losses to hit a contract low as
wedding season demand was lower than expectations amid
continuous supplies from the new season crop.
* The June contract finished down 1.5 percent at
3,301 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,289
rupees.
* Spot chana fell 21 rupees to 3,329 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures also hit a contract low on weak
demand from stockists and on hopes higher prices would prompt
farmers to increase acreage under the crop.
* The June guar seed contract ended down 1.31
percent at 9,020 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 8,970
rupees.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures dropped on sluggish demand from
local and overseas buyers, though depleting supplies limited the
downside.
* The key June turmeric contract dropped 2 percent
to 5,924 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 65 rupees to 6,033 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as thin
daily supplies and hopes of an improvement in overseas demand
offset higher production.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
closed down 0.09 percent at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera edged down 17 rupees to 13,606 rupees per 100
kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)