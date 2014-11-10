MUMBAI Nov 10 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on likely higher output and supplies from the new season crop, though rapeseed futures ended higher on thin arrival amid good demand.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.93 percent at 3,299 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 1.08 percent to 3,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1226 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.18 percent at 592.70 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were slightly higher on some festive demand, though ample supply and forecast of surplus output for a fifth straight year could weigh on prices in the next session.

* The key December contract edged up 0.11 percent at 2,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on thin spot supply amid a pick-up in demand from mills.

* Chana futures are likely to open up on Tuesday.

* The December contract finished up 0.79 percent at 3,195 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell as exporters halted buying in anticipation of a further drop in prices while higher supplies weighed on sentiment.

* Guar futures are expected to trade weak in the near term.

* The December contract ended down 0.36 percent at 5,201 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up due to inferior quality supply in the spot market amid good demand from north India, though large carry-forward stocks restricted the upside.

* Turmeric futures are likely to trade higher on Tuesday.

* The key December contract inched up 0.03 percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on large spot supplies though export demand is seen supporting prices in the next session.

* The key December contract fell 0.42 percent to 11,745 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was up 1.21 percent at 1,169 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat rose 1.81 percent to 1,631 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)