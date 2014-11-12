MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian soybean futures rose on
Wednesday following bullish cues from the U.S. soybean market
while rapeseed futures closed higher on slack spot supply.
* U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday with the most-active
January contract trading near a three-month top, as slow farmer
selling and robust export demand helped offset a record-large
harvest.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.86 percent at 3,344
rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean futures, however, may open weak on Thursday on
likely higher output and fresh supplies.
* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to
help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million
tonnes in the crop year ending next June.
* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.47 percent
to 3,854 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1242 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
up 0.09 percent at 594.80 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying, though weak
export demand amid high supply may weigh on prices on Thursday.
* The December contract ended higher 2.73 percent
at 5,160 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on export demand
and a fall in the daily spot supply.
* Jeera futures are expected to open up in the next session.
* The key December contract ended up 0.41 percent at
12,220 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended almost steady on large carry-forward
stocks though good demand from north India aided prices.
* The key December contract inched up 0.09 percent
to 6,570 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures rose on festive demand, though ample supply
and forecast of surplus output restricted the upside.
* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher
output.
* The key December contract rose 0.69 percent to
2,762 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to a drop in spot
demand.
* The December contract ended 0.43 percent down at
3,207 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract was up 1.28 percent at
1,191 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat fell 0.12
percent to 1,628 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)