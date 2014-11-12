MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday following bullish cues from the U.S. soybean market while rapeseed futures closed higher on slack spot supply.

* U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday with the most-active January contract trading near a three-month top, as slow farmer selling and robust export demand helped offset a record-large harvest.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.86 percent at 3,344 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean futures, however, may open weak on Thursday on likely higher output and fresh supplies.

* A late surge in monsoon rains this year is expected to help India's soybean output rise by a tenth to 10.44 million tonnes in the crop year ending next June.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 0.47 percent to 3,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1242 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.09 percent at 594.80 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying, though weak export demand amid high supply may weigh on prices on Thursday.

* The December contract ended higher 2.73 percent at 5,160 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on export demand and a fall in the daily spot supply.

* Jeera futures are expected to open up in the next session.

* The key December contract ended up 0.41 percent at 12,220 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended almost steady on large carry-forward stocks though good demand from north India aided prices.

* The key December contract inched up 0.09 percent to 6,570 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on festive demand, though ample supply and forecast of surplus output restricted the upside.

* Sugar futures may open weak in the next session on higher output.

* The key December contract rose 0.69 percent to 2,762 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to a drop in spot demand.

* The December contract ended 0.43 percent down at 3,207 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was up 1.28 percent at 1,191 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat fell 0.12 percent to 1,628 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)