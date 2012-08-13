MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on Monday, hammered by weak demand in the spot market, a fall in the world market and as good rains in Madhya Pradesh state raised hopes of a bumper soybean crop.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures tumbled to a near ten-month low on Monday, mirroring losses in grains and oilseed markets and as rising local stocks weighed on sentiment.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week ended Aug. 8.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.79 percent to 3,949.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract closed up 0.09 percent at 786.5 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.05 percent to 4,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.9 rupee to 776.3 rupees per 10kg, while soybean dropped by 64 rupees to 4,533 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged down by 10 rupees to 4,265 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session, tracking a soft trend in the spot markets and weighed down by negative sentiments caused by the allocation of additional non-levy quota for the September quarter.

* The key September contract closed down 0.11 percent at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state fell 21 rupees to 3,531 rupees per 100 kg.

* Last week, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures snapped a five-day falling streak due to bargain-buying supported by lower area under sowing and scanty rains in Tamil Nadu.

* Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

* The September turmeric contract closed up 4 percent to 5,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was down 4 rupees at 5,476 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Jeera futures ended steady as a slowdown in overseas demand and bearish cues from the spot market outweighed poor rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, which could hurt sowing.

* The September jeera contract ended 0.03 percent up at 15,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 150 rupees to 16,144 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures eased on a drop in exports, though concerns over pepper output due to lower rains and thin supplies limited the downside.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.43 percent to 43,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* Scanty rains in Kerala and Karnataka states, the leading pepper producers, are seen lowering yields, analysts said.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper jumped 196 rupees to 43,129 rupees.

CHANA:

India's chick peas, or chana, futures edged up tracking firm spot demand in the festive season amid slack supplies, aided also by output concerns raised by lower sowing of kharif pulses.

* The most-active chana for September delivery closed up 0.18 percent at 4,886 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana gained 12 rupees to 4,926 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)