MUMBAI Commodity exchanges will have to disclose all trading positions of members and their clients from August 13 in all commodities, the markets regulator said, to boost transparency and cut volatility as a drought ramps up farm goods prices.

"Whatever the proportion of proprietary and client trades in a commodity, the exchanges have been asked to display on the websites," Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), said in an interview.

"We may ask exchanges to take an undertaking from member that the proprietary trade done by them is being done by their own money and not on behalf of others," Abhishek told Reuters, adding "the whole idea is find out where is the money coming from."

Large participants in the futures market may be asked to disclose their physical market activity, Abhishek, who is responsible for regulating farm commodity futures markets, said.

The series of planned measures will be in line with overseas exchanges like Chicago Board of Trade, InterContinental Exchange, and the London Metal Exchange.

The FMC oversees markets with about 11 trillion rupees of monthly turnover -- the third biggest in the world after the United States and China, but open only to domestic players.

In metals contracts, silver trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCEI.BO) is the fourth biggest after steel and copper contracts on Shanghai Futures Exchange and aluminium futures on the London Metal Exchange, according to the Futures Industry Association.

KEEP A WATCH

India is facing its first drought in three years and concerns over output have pushed prices of some commodities such as chick peas, soybean and edible oils to historic highs. The government had said futures trading was under the spotlight.

"We have responded and we will respond according to the needs of the situation..." said Abhishek, adding that the regulator was now working to bring more transparency to the market.

So far, the regulator has doubled initial margins in sugar and wheat contracts, and levied special margins in oilseeds, soyoil, and turmeric contracts to rein in the price surge.

"we will continue to keep a watch over the way trading is been done in futures market," Abhishek said.

Prices of some agricultural futures have been trading at a discount to spot prices, proving futures are not fuelling the price rise in the spot market, he said.

The regulator may also ask exchanges to make checks on the financial strength of members, including their net worth and their exposure on contracts as well as their losses.

The regulator has not taken any decision on the re-launch of guar futures, which were suspended in late March due to allegations of price manipulation, he added.

