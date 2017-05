An employee weighs a packet chickpea flour inside a mom and pop grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India will not launch new futures contracts of chickpeas, the top-most consumed pulse in the country, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement late on Thursday.

Prices of chickpeas, also known as chana, have been rising over the last few months after back-to-back droughts in the country curtailed production.

India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a near two-year high of 5.76 percent in May, driven by surging prices of food products such as pulses and sugar.

