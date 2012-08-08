(Adds quotes and details)
By Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Aug 8 India's commodity exchanges will
have to disclose all trading positions of members and their
clients from Aug. 13 in all commodities, the markets regulator
said, to boost transparency and cut volatility as a drought
ramps up farm goods prices.
"Whatever the proportion of proprietary and client trades in
a commodity, the exchanges have been asked to display on the
websites," Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Markets
Commission (FMC), said in an interview.
"We may ask exchanges to take an undertaking from member
that the proprietary trade done by them is being done by their
own money and not on behalf of others," Abhishek told Reuters,
adding "the whole idea is find out where is the money coming
from."
Large participants in the futures market may be asked to
disclose their physical market activity, Abhishek, who is
responsible for regulating farm commodity futures markets, said.
The series of planned measures will be in line with overseas
exchanges like Chicago Board of Trade, InterContinental
Exchange, and the London Metal Exchange.
The FMC oversees markets with about 11 trillion rupees ($200
billion) of monthly turnover -- the third biggest in the world
after the United States and China, but open only to domestic
players.
In metals contracts, silver trading on the Multi Commodity
Exchange is the fourth biggest after steel and copper
contracts on Shanghai Futures Exchange and aluminium futures on
the London Metal Exchange, according to the Futures Industry
Association.
KEEP A WATCH
India is facing its first drought in three years and
concerns over output have pushed prices of some commodities such
as chick peas, soybean and edible oils to historic highs. The
government had said futures trading was under the spotlight.
"We have responded and we will respond according to the
needs of the situation..." said Abhishek, adding that the
regulator was now working to bring more transparency to the
market.
So far, the regulator has doubled initial margins in sugar
and wheat contracts, and levied special margins in oilseeds,
soyoil, and turmeric contracts to rein in the price surge.
"we will continue to keep a watch over the way trading is
been done in futures market," Abhishek said.
Prices of some agricultural futures have been trading at a
discount to spot prices, proving futures are not fuelling the
price rise in the spot market, he said.
The regulator may also ask exchanges to make checks on the
financial strength of members, including their net worth and
their exposure on contracts as well as their losses.
The regulator has not taken any decision on the re-launch of
guar futures, which were suspended in late March due to
allegations of price manipulation, he added.
($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees)
