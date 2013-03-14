MUMBAI, March 14 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday following losses in overseas markets and on a slight drop in demand, while rapeseed eased on rising supplies from new season crop.

* Soyoil futures erased early losses to end steady as bargain buying outweighed ample supplies of edible oils due to a rise in imports.

* India's edible oil imports in February jumped 9.25 percent on year to 954,176 tonnes, a leading industry body said.

* The key soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.31 percent at 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April soyoil contract ended 0.1 percent lower at 667.65 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees earlier, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* The rapeseed contract for April closed down 0.17 percent at 3,465 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 677.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,572 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 21 rupees to 3,492 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in a week on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and as supplies rose due to the ongoing cane crushing and imports.

* The key April sugar contract closed down 0.85 percent at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,046 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar edged down 8 rupees to 3,130 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on increasing supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output.

* The key April contract closed down 1.23 percent at 3,386 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 40 rupees to 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on an expected drop in production, though rising supplies from the new season crop and a hike in margin weighed on sentiment.

* NCDEX imposed a 10 percent special margin on long-side turmeric contracts effective Thursday.

* The benchmark April contract closed 1.5 percent higher at 7,062 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,098 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 43 rupees to 6,402 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures fell due to weak export demand and prospects of higher output, though thin spot supplies and depleted stocks restricted the downside.

* The benchmark April contract fell 0.32 percent to 35,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 54 rupees to 37,107 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures fell on weak export demand and rising supplies from the new crop, weighed also by expectations of higher output.

* The key April contract closed 1.08 percent lower at 13,272.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 149 rupees to 13,443 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)