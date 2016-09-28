Pulses are kept on display for sale in a shop at a market in Ahmedabad, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

MUMBAI India will allow the introduction of option contracts for commodities as part of a push to deepen trading in the market and to allow more hedging opportunities, the capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement that introducing options would help in the country's push "for the overall development of the commodity derivatives market."

The regulator said details would be provided at a later date.

India currently allows futures trading in commodity markets.

SEBI oversees commodity markets after absorbing previous regulator, Forward Markets Commission, last year.

