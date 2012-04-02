By Siddesh Mayenkar
| MUMBAI, April 2
MUMBAI, April 2 India's commodity market
regulator plans to cut the number of contracts any member can
hold in agricultural commodities in line with production
estimates to curb excessive speculation, its head said on
Monday, a week after banning guar futures trading.
"We have reports that production of some agricultural
commodities have gone down or may go down this year. We are
going to rationalise position limits (the number of contracts
individual members can hold) accordingly," Ramesh Abhishek,
chairman of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), told Reuters.
On March 28, the regulator halted trading in guar seed and
gum contracts -- a day after the food minister called for a
probe into volatile prices -- in a move seen denting confidence
for the country's nascent futures trade.
Industry bodies have asked the consumer affairs ministry for
a probe into large scale manipulation in chana and oilseeds
futures as well.
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has
already imposed 10 percent special margins -- the deposit
required on any contract -- on all sell, or long position,
contracts for chana and rape mustard seed from March 31.
Abhishek said the regulator is also undertaking a
"comprehensive" review of futures trade in all agricultural
commodities to help them all align with the physical market.
"The review will be done now and we will be consulting with
the exchanges as well as other stakeholders... We will try to do
it as early as the next few weeks," he said.
The Indian federal government doesn't allow foreigners to
trade in commodity futures, but foreign institutional investors
have exposure to the market through stakes in the exchanges.
NYSE Euronext, Merrill Lynch Holdings and Fidelity
International have about 5 percent each in the Multi Commodity
Exchange, the country's biggest in terms of turnover.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)